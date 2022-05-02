Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 157 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 157 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,370,000 after purchasing an additional 164,781 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,297,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,764,000 after purchasing an additional 42,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,775,818,000 after acquiring an additional 59,977 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,999,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,280,000 after acquiring an additional 120,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.95.

Intuit stock traded down $25.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.75. 1,897,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $466.49 and its 200 day moving average is $553.04. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

