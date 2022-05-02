Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 258,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,610,000 after purchasing an additional 23,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 480,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

