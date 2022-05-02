Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,019. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.