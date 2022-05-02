Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the period. Brightworth increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 401,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,629,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,046,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 243,331 shares during the period. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $76.19. 7,120,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.