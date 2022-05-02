Apollon Limassol (APL) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $578,983.57 and approximately $231,564.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00004546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00157550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00325114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00036958 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.