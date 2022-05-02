Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. 62,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $17.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
