Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. 62,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $13.89 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 85,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.