ApeSwap Finance Achieves Market Cap of $47.84 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $47.84 million and $1.27 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00038458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.28 or 0.07292924 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00038178 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,843,378 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

