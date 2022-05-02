Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $35.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at $492,307.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

ANNX traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,568. Annexon has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.07). On average, analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

