Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Declares Annual Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.407 per share by the consumer goods maker on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE BUD opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.19. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.