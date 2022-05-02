Analyzing GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) and GCX Metals (OTCMKTS:PNGZF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCX Metals has a beta of 4.42, indicating that its share price is 342% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Resources and GCX Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Resources -417.68% N/A -67.86% GCX Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of American Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Resources and GCX Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 GCX Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Resources presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 148.62%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than GCX Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Resources and GCX Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Resources $7.76 million 15.33 -$32.50 million ($0.60) -3.02 GCX Metals N/A N/A -$13.10 million N/A N/A

GCX Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Resources.

Summary

American Resources beats GCX Metals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Resources (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

About GCX Metals (Get Rating)

GCX Metals Limited focuses on exploring for gold and copper tenements in Australia. It holds 100% interest in exploration tenements in the Onslow gold project covering approximately 115 square kilometers located in the Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Paringa Resources Limited and changed its name to GCX Metals Limited in April 2022. GCX Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

