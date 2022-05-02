Analysts Set Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Target Price at $34.70

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.70.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after purchasing an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 310,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 77,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,546. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

