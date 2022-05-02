Analysts Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) PT at $42.00

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MGP remained flat at $$41.64 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 14.96 and a current ratio of 14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.51. MGM Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.10%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,157,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,466,000 after acquiring an additional 140,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,128,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,660,000 after acquiring an additional 80,184 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,103,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,626,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after acquiring an additional 270,113 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

