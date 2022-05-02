Analysts Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $45.22

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.22.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.80. 3,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,352. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $154,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 75.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 344,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

