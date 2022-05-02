Analysts Set GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) PT at $3.04

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:GOCO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,607,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,316. The stock has a market cap of $259.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

GoHealth ( NASDAQ:GOCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and IFP and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

