Analysts Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target at $42.67

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,851. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 3.03.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other eXp World news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,942 shares of company stock worth $6,680,071. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.