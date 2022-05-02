Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $66.21

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $44.52. 8,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,723. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.20. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after buying an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after buying an additional 141,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.