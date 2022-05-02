Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Price Target at C$13.18

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

TSE CTS traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.18. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$6.16 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 106.13.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

