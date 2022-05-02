Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Target Price at $33.40

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 54.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,034. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 0.84. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

