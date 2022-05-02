Analysts Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Target Price at $19.09

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.09.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

BCRX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 39,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

