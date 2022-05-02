Analysts Expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TACT. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransAct Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $6.79. 100,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,873. The stock has a market cap of $67.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

