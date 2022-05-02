Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.79. Southside Bancshares reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.32. 117,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,092. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $78,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 23.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.