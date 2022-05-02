Analysts Expect Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Copper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.59 billion and the highest is $2.77 billion. Southern Copper posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Copper will report full year sales of $11.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.79 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern Copper.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $14,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.87. 1,083,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,080. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.73. Southern Copper has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

