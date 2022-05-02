Analysts Expect Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ earnings. Martin Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Midstream Partners.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMLP. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruben S. Martin acquired 141,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $527,373.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 309,017 shares of company stock worth $1,048,385 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. 141,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,803. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $184.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 15 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

