Analysts Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.31). ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 176,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ContraFect by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 16,745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 253,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 134,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 59.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.84. 42,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,306. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $151.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

