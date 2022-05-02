Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.33 Million

Brokerages expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $65.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.00 million. PROS reported sales of $61.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $267.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $265.50 million to $268.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $292.85 million, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 316.22% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PROS from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.07. 3,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 34,800 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,079,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after buying an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 273.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PROS by 25.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 34.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

