Analysts Anticipate Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.02 Million

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) to report $78.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.56 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $314.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $323.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $334.06 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.63. 4,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,786. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $785.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

