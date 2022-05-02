Analysts Anticipate Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.35. Overstock.com posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,549.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $350,369.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,569 shares of company stock valued at $899,645 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.23. 2,061,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,331. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 3.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

