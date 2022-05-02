Analysts Anticipate Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.31). Flux Power reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

FLUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

FLUX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,688. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 20.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 274,802 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 469.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 77,775 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

