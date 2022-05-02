Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Epizyme posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 671.02%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Epizyme from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Epizyme by 3.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Epizyme by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 576,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 359,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter valued at about $367,000. BioImpact Capital LLC boosted its position in Epizyme by 70.4% during the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 3,972,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Epizyme during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,553. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.04.

About Epizyme (Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.