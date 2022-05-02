Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Reaches $89.87 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $89.87 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 87,141,207 coins and its circulating supply is 86,684,271 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

