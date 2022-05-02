AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.30 per share, with a total value of $500,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $2,407,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN traded down $8.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.89. 50,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,704. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.37. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

