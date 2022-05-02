Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.98

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 6944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. The business had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172 shares of company stock valued at $227,024 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

