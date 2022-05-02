Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Piper Sandler

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.49 and a 200-day moving average of $225.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Amgen has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 129.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amgen by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

