Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $243.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.50.

AMGN stock opened at $233.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a return on equity of 129.38% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

