Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.09.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $265.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.27. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.35 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

