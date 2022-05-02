American National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,555 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 27,826 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 66,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 610,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,759,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

GILD traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $60.31. 9,470,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,500,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.32. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.52%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

