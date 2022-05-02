American National Bank Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.42. 1,008,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.92 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

