American National Bank Invests $285,000 in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

American National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,303,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,812,000 after buying an additional 378,114 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 133,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 46,661 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,210,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.67. 1,081,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

