American National Bank Invests $176,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

American National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 755,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 84,157 shares during the last quarter.

PZA stock remained flat at $$23.76 on Monday. 1,493,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,403. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.13.

