American National Bank Has $27,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 265.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPH stock traded up $6.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.33. 1,926,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,245,323. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

