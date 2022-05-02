American National Bank Acquires Shares of 1,550 Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RNP stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $23.86. 149,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,094. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.