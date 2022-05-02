American National Bank Acquires 43 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

American National Bank raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 436 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $407.29. 3,008,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $394.04 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.