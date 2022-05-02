American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,059 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of American Campus Communities worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $64.67 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.25.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

