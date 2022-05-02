Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Altria Group worth $44,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 974,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 237,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,277,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6,648.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

