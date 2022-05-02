Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 681,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,542,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,603,000 after purchasing an additional 346,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,464,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,810,000 after buying an additional 29,221 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,933,000 after buying an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,942,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,213,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 6,648.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

