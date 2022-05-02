Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.44.

ALS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

TSE:ALS traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$20.89. 161,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,271. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.25. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.71 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

