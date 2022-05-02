Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 50.9% from the March 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ERC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.80. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,735. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $14.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

