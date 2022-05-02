AllSafe Hits Market Cap of $102,708.49 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $102,708.49 and $50.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018504 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.