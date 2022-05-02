AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $60,028.81 and approximately $136.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017778 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.