Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading Up 6.5%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 14,581 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,706,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.62.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,631,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 59.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

